PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A recently disbanded homeless encampment on Ridge Avenue has cleared the way for a groundbreaking Wednesday. Philadelphia Housing Authority and some partners started construction on Sharswood Ridge in North Philadelphia.
In all, there will be 98 mixed-income rental units and 45,000 square feet of retail, including a discount supermarket.
“This will be a neighborhood of choice where anyone, regardless of income, will choose to live,” PHA President and CEO Kelvin Jeremiah said.
The cost of the project is $52 million and it’s being financed with both public and private money.
