CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:JUUL, Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The city of Philadelphia has sued the makers of Juul, saying they intentionally marketed its e-cigarette to youth, including school age minors. The lawsuit says the city has seen dramatic increases in vaping among students.

The city’s lawsuit says Juul’s marketing played a role in creating an e-cigarette epidemic among youth.

The city is seeking to have Juul end its marketing to young people.

They’re also asking for compensation for its financial losses.

Comments