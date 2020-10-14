Comments
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A boil water advisory has been lifted for thousands of Pennsylvania American Water customers in Montgomery County. The advisory was issued Monday after a water main ruptured at West Marshall and Markley Streets in Norristown on Monday morning.
The advisory was lifted Wednesday evening after water samples collected on Tuesday and Wednesday showed acceptable test results.
Pennsylvania American Water says the advisory affected about 33,000 customers.
Meanwhile, businesses like Collegeville Bakery did what they had to do to get their pizzeria and bakery up and running, including using a truck to bring in 6,500 gallons of water to continue operations.
You must log in to post a comment.