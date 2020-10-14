NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — It’s day three of a boil water advisory in Montgomery County. The advisory is still in effect for Norristown and nearby municipalities as crews continue to repair a ruptured water main.
Pennsylvania American Water says the water main at West Marshall and Markley Streets in Norristown ruptured on Monday morning.
“The boil water advisory affects all of our Norristown system, which is about 33,000 customers,” Pennsylvania American Water Director of Communications Laura Martin said.
“Because that large amount of water that was lost to that water main caused some no pressure, no water pressure events, throughout our Norristown system. That’s what prompted us to have to issue a precautionary boil water advisory,” Martin said.
The boil water advisory will likely be in place for at least a couple of days as officials say they go through the required process of testing the water to make sure that it’s safe.
“As we get service completely restored, then we will be collecting samples. Our regulations require that we collect two consecutive days worth of water samples and submit them to our labs for testing to make sure that water quality wasn’t impacted, that there’s no harmful bacteria, and then we’ll be able to lift the advisory,” Martin said.
Businesses like Collegeville Bakery did what they had to do to get their pizzeria and bakery up and running, including using a truck to bring in 6,500 gallons of water to continue operations. The owners say more water was delivered to the business on Wednesday.
Business owners say they will continue to do this until water service has been restored.
You must log in to post a comment.