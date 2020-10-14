Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a 19-year-old man was injured in a broad daylight shooting in West Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. The shooting happened near 54th and Race Streets, just before 11 a.m.
The man was struck in the right shoulder. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
If you have any information on this shooting, call police.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.