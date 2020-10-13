Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Delaware River Port Authority says the Walt Whitman Bridge will be closed overnight. The bridge will be closed to all traffic from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. Wednesday.
⚠️Walt Whitman Bridge to *CLOSE* tonight from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. Wednesday, 10/14. The closure is necessary to allow the installation of a new overhead sign gantry structure which spans across all lanes on the #WaltWhitmanBridge. https://t.co/Z7DGw2NxV7
— DRPA (@DRPA_PAandNJ) October 13, 2020
Officials say the bridge will close so a new overhead sign structure can be installed across all lanes of the bridge.
Drivers are advised to use either the Ben Franklin Bridge or the Commodore Barry Bridge as detours.
