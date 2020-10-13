CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News, Walt Whitman Bridge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Delaware River Port Authority says the Walt Whitman Bridge will be closed overnight. The bridge will be closed to all traffic from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say the bridge will close so a new overhead sign structure can be installed across all lanes of the bridge.

Drivers are advised to use either the Ben Franklin Bridge or the Commodore Barry Bridge as detours.

Comments