HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Multiple cities in the Philadelphia region were recently named among the best places to live in the United States. U.S. News and World Report listed Harrisburg, Philadelphia, and Reading on its 2020-2021 Best Places to Live rankings.
Harrisburg was ranked 51, Reading ranked 96, and Philadelphia ranked 118.
In order to determine the country’s best places to live, U.S. News and World Report examined 150 of the most populous metro areas. Some of the categories examined included having a good value, being a desirable place to live, having a strong job market and a high quality of life.
The top three places to live were Boulder and Denver, Colorado and Austin, Texas.
