DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Ridley Township are searching for suspects responsible for vandalizing a Police & Fire Memorial Monday night. According to officials, someone placed a large bottle of dish soap in the fountain of a memorial dedicated to those who have fallen in the line of duty, causing it to foam over.
The memorial is located in front of the Ridley Township Municipal Building.
If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact Ridley Township Detectives at 610-532-4000.
