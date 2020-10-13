CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 5-year-old boy is dead after he was stabbed and drowned inside of a West Philadelphia home Monday night. Police were called to a home along Pine Street just after 10 p.m.

Police say the 5-year-old boy was stabbed in the neck and was found in a tub filled with water. Medics performed CPR on the child at the scene but he was pronounced dead shortly after 11 p.m.

The boy’s 40-year-old mother was found with cuts to her wrists, according to police. She is currently in stable condition.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

Comments