PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Paul Robeson High School Principal Richard Gordon is the best principal in the nation. He has been named principal of the year by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
“One thing I’ve made clear to my leadership team, I want them to understand this may be my name but this is us. This is all of us,” he said.
Gordon is credited with taking the West Philadelphia school from the brink of closure to a model for excellence.
Congratulations, Mr. Gordon!
