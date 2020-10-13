MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) –A Montgomery County bakery is offering a sweet spin on the traditional presidential poll. Voting never tasted so good.

“We started our election cookie poll,” said Lochel’s Bakery owner, Kathleen Lochel.

Lochel’s Bakery in Hatboro is allowing customers to show their political preference by buying Trump or Biden butter cookies.

“The decorated cookies are always $4.49,” said Lochel. “They’re iced, an edible image with the candidate’s name with 2020 put on the cookie, and it’s put into the red or blue jimmies.”

For each cookie sold, the staff marks it on a board. So far, Trump is leading by about two-to-one.

“I went for the obvious one — Trump 2020,” said Mike Reyes of Hatboro.

“I’ve purchased both kinds of cookies, the red ones and the blue ones. All cookies in there are delicious,” Diane Hegele said.

“I’ve seen less Biden cookies so I thought more people were buying Biden,” one person said.

This is the third presidential race the bakery has conducted its cookie poll. And the results always turned out to be right on the money.

Still, the bakery tries to be fair.

“We only sell both at the same time. We will not sell just one out there. We don’t think it’s fair to either candidate if there’s just one out there. Plus, we don’t want people to think we’re endorsing one candidate,” Lochel said.

Right now, Trump is leading over Biden but the cookie poll will be on-going through Election Day.