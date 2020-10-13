PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have good and bad news for Eagles fans. The good news, fans will be allowed inside Lincoln Financial Field for Sunday’s Eagles-Ravens matchup. The bad news, it may be tough to get your hands on tickets.

The Eagles can allow up to 7,500 people inside Lincoln Financial Field, but this includes players, staff and fans.

While it’s unclear exactly how many tickets will be sold at this time, the Eagles announced season ticket members who opted into the 2020 season will have first dibs on tickets.

Single-game tickets versus the Ravens and Giants — which takes place on Thursday, Oct. 22 — will go on sale Wednesday. Tickets will be sold in groups and season ticket members will have the ability to purchase as many as six tickets in the same seating pod.

Any remaining tickets for the Ravens and Giants games will go on sale to the general public at a later date.

The Eagles say single-game tickets for the remaining 2020 home games will go on sale in the coming weeks.

Philadelphia officials announced new guidance Tuesday on how many people can attend indoor and outdoor events as the city continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new guidance goes into effect Friday.

For indoor events, the city is allowing 10% maximum occupancy for venues that hold up to 2,000 people, and for more than 2,000 people, 10% of maximum occupancy up to 250 people.

Regarding outdoor events, the city is allowing 20% maximum occupancy for venues that hold 0-2,000 people; 15% of maximum occupancy for 2,001-10,000 people; and for sites that hold over 10,000 people, 15% maximum occupancy up to 7,500 people.

Venues must require attendees to wear masks or face coverings and comply with six-foot social distancing requirements.

Catch Sunday’s Eagles game against the Ravens on CBS3 at 1 p.m.