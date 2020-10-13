Comments
SOMERSET COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has announced more than $100 million for economic relief due to the pandemic. He made the announcement Tuesday at a brewing company in Somerset County.
“All of this will help us keep our economy moving ahead and our families working even as we continue our work to not only defeat the virus but to deliver even more critical aid to our families and our small businesses,” Murphy said.
$70 million will be distributed to restaurants and microbusinesses and $10 million will help small businesses pay for personal protective equipment.
The rest of the funding will go to rental assistance and hunger relief.
