Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia has lost a giant in the industry and the community. Earl Harvey, the publisher and CEO of Philadelphia’s Black Professionals News, has passed away.
Mr. Harvey was considered a true champion of the Black community, always looking to uplift and empower, especially when it came to the inclusion of minority-owned businesses and creating a lasting entrepreneurial spirit.
His desire in helping aspiring journalists succeed was second to none.
Being kind to others, being your best self, and attaining your goals were critical parts of his life message.
Harvey was 65.
You must log in to post a comment.