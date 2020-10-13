Comments
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware officials say they’re keeping an eye on a recent rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations. This comes as officials continue to see young adults getting the virus in social settings.
“We really do need to lean into making sure that we’re getting the message out to those 20-year-olds and 30- to 35-year-olds because they’re driving a lot of new positive tests,” Gov. John Carney said.
Delaware health officials say many of the recent hospitalizations were linked to outbreaks in nursing homes.
You must log in to post a comment.