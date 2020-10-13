Comments
DELAWARE (CBS) — The group charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan’s governor also discussed kidnapping Virginia’s governor, according to an FBI agent in court Tuesday.
Six men, including Barry Croft from Delaware, were arrested and charged last week with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
So for, no one has been charged in the plot against Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.
The FBI agent says the group was upset about coronavirus lockdown orders.
