MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A bakery in Montgomery County brought in more than 6,000 gallons of water in order to reopen after a boil water advisory caused them to shutdown Monday. The Collegeville Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana says they brought in 6,200 gallons of water with help of A Clear Alternative Water Hauling so they could reopen on Tuesday.

A boil water advisory issued by the Pennsylvania American Water for all customers in the Norristown water system caused the bakery to close on Monday.

“Have no FEAR, the water is HERE! We’ll be back in business tomorrow at 8 a.m. See you then! Thank you so much to A Clear Alternative Water Hauling for coming to our rescue tonight! Fantastic customer service,” Collegeville Bakery tweeted.

The advisory includes 33,500 customers in the boroughs of Norristown and Bridgeport and portions of West Norriton, East Norriton, Upper Merion, Plymouth, Lower Providence, Whitpain, Worcester, Whitemarsh and Perkiomen townships.

Officials say there was a drop in positive water pressure due to the water main break on East Marshall and Markley Streets in Norristown.

As a result, there is an increased chance the water might contain disease-causing organisms.

