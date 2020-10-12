PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Despite the Eagles’ loss to the Steelers on Sunday, fans might have something to look forward to coming up. The City of Philadelphia may allow fans to attend Eagles games at Lincoln Financial Field next Sunday.

The Eagles are 1-3-1 on the season — which nobody could of possibly predicted prior to the season. But there are some things to be optimistic about. The team was right in it until the end, a missed 57-yard field goal would have given the Eagles the lead late in the fourth quarter against the Steelers Sunday.

They also played in front of fans as well. The Steelers had just under 5,000 fans in attendance at Heinz Field. It was the first major sporting event in Pennsylvania to have spectators.

Because of how terrible the NFC East is, the Birds are not far behind first place.

“A lot of good signs for these younger guys who came in and stepped up where there are injuries this season,” Eagles fan Mike Yac said. “So it’s still early enough that maybe we can turn around and do something the NFC isn’t that good this year so maybe we can still make a playoff run and see what happens.”

The Eagles return to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday to host the Baltimore Ravens.

Will fans be able to go?

Pennsylvania state officials loosened restrictions for outdoor gatherings at large events last week. Large venues of 1,000 or more are allowed 15% of their capacity.

Philadelphia officials are expected to announce a decision on Tuesday. Philadelphia officials say the city’s popular compared to Pittsburgh makes it a completely different discussion.

If the city approves fans at Eagles fans, that would mean about 7,500 fans could be allowed inside Lincoln Financial Field for Sunday’s game.

Stay with CBSPHILLY.COM for the city’s decision.