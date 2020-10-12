GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — On Monday, community members from Washington Township took a look back at history. Eyewitness News was at the Washington Township Municipal Building for the opening of a time capsule.
It was buried 25 years ago.
The town’s former mayor, along with educators and former students from Thomas Jefferson Elementary School opened the capsule.
The capsule contains items deemed appropriate by the students, depicting life in Washington Township in 1995.
“History tells a story and from the things in there, we want to learn a story of what it was like 25 years ago even though for some of us it may not have seemed that long ago,” said Thomas Jefferson Elementary School’s former principal, Jeffery Pollock. “But what was in there 25 years ago and what we can learn from that — what’s in there — hopefully learn from what’s in there that we can use today.”
Inside the capsule was phonebooks, T-shirts, money, and yearbooks.
