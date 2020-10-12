Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani spoke to a crowd at the launch of Italian Americans For Trump. He spoke at a Trump campaign office in Northeast Philadelphia Monday.
Giuliani said he believes there’s a lot of support for the president that is not found in polls.
“He has more enthusiasm than his opponent. That enthusiasm doesn’t get measured in polls,” he said.
He also accused Democrats of supporting coronavirus lockdown policies that go after “things they don’t like,” such as churches.
You must log in to post a comment.