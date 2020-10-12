Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man is fighting for his life after he was shot six times in a double shooting in Northwest Philadelphia Monday night. It happened on the 60 block of West Sharpnack Street around 6 p.m.
Police say the 36-year-old man was shot six times in the back. He is currently in critical condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center.
A 28-year-old woman was shot once in the right hand and also suffered a graze wound to the left elbow. She is in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.