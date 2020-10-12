WATCH LIVEThe Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to begin four days of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Tune to CBS3 or CBSN for the latest coverage
By Llarisa Abreu
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News, Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Remnants of Delta have led to a wet start to our Monday. Steady rain along with breezy conditions will develop through the day.

Rain could be heavy at times especially during the morning rush. The rain slowly lessens in intensity and decreases in coverage later this afternoon and evening though scattered showers will remain possible through tonight.

Rainfall totals are expected to range between 1-2.5 inches across the area with localized amounts up to 3 inches.

Flash flooding is not expected but ponding on the roads and poor drainage flooding is likely.

Tuesday will start with clouds and a spotty shower early. Skies will quickly clear by the afternoon and temperatures will climb into the low 70’s.

Wednesday and Thursday are pleasant and sunny as high pressure takes hold across the region.

Another disturbance brings rain on Friday and will usher in much cooler air for a Fall-like weekend to follow.

