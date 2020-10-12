PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday marks the deadline to register to vote in New Jersey. For many this year, they won’t get “I voted” stickers because they’re opting to vote via mail-in ballot. One man wants to change that.

Voting will be a lot different for millions of Americans this year but one New Jersey resident is making sure at least one thing doesn’t change.

“The past few weeks have been busier than ever,” said Greg Sarafan, the creator of Voter Sticker Project.

Early voters are keeping Sarafan busy. So far, 300 people have reached out to him for an “I voted” sticker.

“People have been saying the first time in 20 years I wasn’t going to get a sticker, or this is my first election and I was so disappointed that I had to do it by mail because I was excited to get a sticker,” Sarafan said.

Well, sticker enthusiasts, you’re in luck. Sarafan is mailing out free stickers to those who voted in the upcoming election and did not receive a sticker this time around.

“When I send a sticker, I send it with a letter. It has a QR code on it and it brings them to a voting resources website, that encourages them to get their friends and family to the polls,” Sarafan said.

Research shows that the stickers encourage others to vote, and Sarafan is working to make sure that encouragement continues, even in a pandemic.

“The Voter Sticker Project is not about who you vote for, it’s about that you vote, and that you’re engaged,” Sarafan said.

To learn more about how you can register to vote in Pennsylvania click here, or click here for New Jersey registration information.

Click here if you’d like to donate to Voter Sticker Project. If you would like an “I voted sticker” send Sarafan a direct message on Twitter.