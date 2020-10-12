DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware Sen. Chris Coons is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Democrat spoke out against Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation.

“I think proceeding with this nomination in this way at this time will also do harm to what remaining trust we have in each other, to the Senate as a whole, and potentially to the court itself. As if all of this weren’t reason enough to delay, we’re proceeding despite having two members of this committee who have contracted the virus, that’s why the Senate is out of session today,” Coons said. “That’s why all of us when not speaking are wearing masks, that’s why the distance between us. And light all of this, in light of the stresses on our country, I think this rush, hypocritical rushed partisan process should not proceed.”

Sen. Coons went on to say that Barrett will gut the Affordable Care Act, hurting Delawareans who need it.