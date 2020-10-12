NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Nineteen University of Delaware swimming and diving student-athletes have been suspended after attending a large, indoor gathering, violating COVID-19 restrictions. The suspensions range from six weeks to the remainder of the fall semester.
The suspensions come after the athletes attended the large, indoor gathering at an off-campus residence on Sept. 26. Officials say the gathering violated the student-athlete pledge and a Newark ordinance against indoor gatherings.
The university says all 19 athletes were quarantined after the gathering and have tested negative for COVID-19.
“We have spoken to our student-athletes at length about their responsibility of being back on campus. The protocols and guidelines put into place are ones that must be followed for us to provide a safe environment for not only the University, but our community as well.” Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation Services Chrissi Rawak said. “While we have been fortunate with the behavior from a majority of our student-athletes in following the guidelines and social pledge. we cannot let up, we must stay focused and disciplined in all of our choices.”
