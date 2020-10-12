CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some children in Philadelphia will soon have a new place to play. Sixteen new playspaces — like a kid-sized traffic park — are going to be built across the city over the next year.

The goal is to give children interactive places where they can play and learn at the same time.

A nonprofit group is giving neighborhood groups a total of $1 million to build the new playspaces.

Click here to see all of the projects and find out if one is coming to your neighborhood.

