PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some children in Philadelphia will soon have a new place to play. Sixteen new playspaces — like a kid-sized traffic park — are going to be built across the city over the next year.
The goal is to give children interactive places where they can play and learn at the same time.
A nonprofit group is giving neighborhood groups a total of $1 million to build the new playspaces.
