PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Keep those umbrellas, rain slickers and rain boot handy for a soggy stretch of weather as the remnants of Hurricane Delta bring steady to heavy rain Sunday night and throughout the day Monday with rain ending very early Tuesday morning.
While 1-3″ of rain is expected, there could be pockets of higher amounts in excess of 3″. On the positive side, the flood threat is low since the duration of rain is spread across 36 hours. One concern is leaves covering any drains or clogging rain gutters, which may cause water to back-up at your home.
Plan extra time for your commute on Monday. It will be slow at times with both the morning and evening commutes impacted by wet and ponding roadways.
In case you are wondering, Philadelphia has received 36.62″ of rain since January 1st which is 3.72″ above average. However, for the month of October, we are on the dry side having received only 1.10″ of rain which is 0.98″ below average.
Meteorologist Tammie Souza reports.
