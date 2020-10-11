Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 54-year-old man is dead following a single-car crash Saturday night in the Summerdale section of Philadelphia. According to police, this happened around 10 p.m. on Roosevelt Boulevard at Fillmore Terrace.
Witnesses say a vehicle was traveling on the inner lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard erratically and weaving in and out of traffic when the diver lost control. Police say that is when the vehicle crossed over the median and crashed into a concrete bridge causing the vehicle to flip over into a ravine.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
You must log in to post a comment.