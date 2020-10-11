Comments
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old boy from Camden. The Camden County Police Department is looking for Amere Fleming.
The teen was reported missing from his home on the 1300 block of Lake Shore Drive in Morgan Village.
Police describe Amere as a Black male, 5-foot-8, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing black jogger pants with a red stripe, a black hoodie, and white and gray sneakers.
If you have seen Amere or know where he is, you’re urged to call police.
