(PHILADELPHIA) — Gun violence continues to take its toll on Philadelphia. Police rushed to multiple shooting scenes overnight.
It’s become all too familiar through the entire city, police lights, strobing through the night as investigators try to solve another shooting.
Saturday night saw four more incidents, just after 10 p.m. a 54-year-old was shot in the head and killed in Holmesburg.
In Kensington, a victim shot and taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.
Then a gruesome scene around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police say a woman found in her car after being shot in the neck. A skirmish that potentially started at Stenton Avenue and East Washington Lane ended up at 65th and 20th Streets.
A blue Chevy Malibu riddled with bullet holes on the driver’s side door the window shot out. There is no word on her condition at this time.
The violence cresting overnight on the 4700 block of Rorer Street. A victim transported to the hospital after being shot in what police believe may have been related to a home invasion.
So far there have been 371 homicides in the city this year, which is up 39% from 2019.
