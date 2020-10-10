Comments
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — The search is on to find the killer of a 25-year-old woman whose body was found near the Chester waterfront. Chester police say Naima Ishmail was last seen with her boyfriend on Tuesday.
Ishmail was shot and killed and her body was found around 11 a.m. on Wednesday near the 1400 block of West Front Street. That’s a walkaway area from Norris Street to the Philadelphia Union soccer stadium.
Police are asking the public to come forward with any information that may help them solve the case.
