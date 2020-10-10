PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Following its destructive landfall along the Gulf coast of Louisiana on Friday evening, Hurricane Delta rapidly downgraded to a tropical storm and is expected to further weaken to a tropical depression by Saturday afternoon.
The remnants of Delta will continue moving very quickly to the northeast at 15-20 mph and will be arriving in the Delaware Valley later on Sunday.
Clouds from the former hurricane will continue to increase across Philadelphia on Saturday with the highest amount of sunshine across the Lehigh Valley and the thickest cloud cover over South Jersey and Delaware.
Both Saturday and Sunday morning will remain dry and unseasonably mild in the 70s.
Spotty showers arrive Sunday late afternoon or evening with the steadier rain through the overnight hours.
Monday there will be pockets of heavier rain and with 1-3″ possible across the area. Monday day will be a washout, so pack your patience for both the morning and evening commutes.
Flooding is not expected to be an issue since the rain is spread out across 36 hours. Spotty showers are even possible into Tuesday morning before we begin to clear out.
Meteorologist Tammie Souza reports.
