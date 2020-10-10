PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A small group of volunteers set out to clean up Pennypack Park early Saturday morning in Northeast Philadelphia. The effort was organized by state Rep. Joe Hohenstein, who says picking up after large “beer parties” at the park has fallen to volunteers.

But it’s work that still needs to be done for the good of the neighborhood and residents who use the park for recreation.

“As we do different things in the community during the pandemic, we’ve got to recognize, even though things change, they’re still the same” Hohenstein said. “We still have to be there for the people of the neighborhood and do our part so that everybody gets lifted up.”

The state representative says his group is always looking for volunteers to help at cleanups like the one Saturday at Pennypack Park or food distribution events.

Hohenstein will be holding another event next weekend in Port Richmond. Anyone who’d like to help out can do so by contacting his office by clicking here.