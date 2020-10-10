PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Members of Philadelphia’s building trades are encouraging people to “Vote Today in PA.” The nonpartisan effort to get out the vote kicked off Saturday at City Hall.
More than a dozen events like Saturday’s are planned over the next few weeks at different locations in Philadelphia and surrounding counties.
The trade unions hope the campaign increases voter turnout, especially in light of the early voting opportunities in this election.
“This is the most important election and turnout is key,” IATSE Local 8 President Michael Barnes said. “The opportunities are unique. It’s the first time we’ve had this many opportunities to vote. We’re hoping people vote early and get it done before Election Day.”
Organizers also say they hope the music and treats offered will bring some energy to voters who are casting their ballots.
