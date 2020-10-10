PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are recovering in the hospital following a double shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. According to police, this happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday along the 3100 bock of E Street.
Officials say a 39-year-old man was shot in the right arm. He was rushed to the hospital where he is in stable condition.
A man in his mid-20s also suffered gunshot wounds to his torso. He is currently listed in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
