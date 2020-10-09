Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chaos and fear erupted when gunshots rang out during an anti-violence vigil in West Philadelphia Friday night. Cellphone video captured the frantic moments.
Warning: the video contains explicit language.
BREAKING: A shooting breaks out in the middle of a vigil for a teen who was shot and killed on Tuesday. ⚠️ Video contains vulgar language and is terrifying. More info on @CBSPhilly at 11. pic.twitter.com/NDDe4y4BxA
— Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) October 10, 2020
It happened on the 5200 block of Warrington Avenue.
The vigil was to remember teenager Donovan Porter who was shot and killed on Tuesday.
Police say no one was hurt in the chaos. No arrests have been made.
