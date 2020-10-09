Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Families in Delaware’s Red Clay School District now have until Oct. 16 to decide whether their children will learn in school or from home.
Eyewitness News first told you about the story on Wednesday after parents complained that remote learning did not come with enough instruction from teachers.
They were facing a deadline of today on whether to return their students to a hybrid of in-class and at-home learning or remain fully remote.
District officials say they’re reaching out to parents to help them make the right decision for their families.
