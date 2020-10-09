PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are learning more about a deadly rampage in Germantown and the 19-year-old woman who was killed. Skylar Owens Mooney was shot in the head as the suspect went on a crime spree before he was killed by police.

Police say the suspect had prior weapons charges and could not have legally owned a gun. He may also be responsible for a double homicide that happened earlier in the week.

“It’s so unfortunate. It’s literally the definition of being at the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Juliet Piscitelli, Mooney’s friend.

Mooney is being remembered as a genuine friend.

“She just loved everyone. She was a very bubbly person. She was very independent too though. She knew what she wanted and what she liked and stuck with it no matter what anybody said,” Piscitelli said.

Police say the Broomall resident was possibly driving her friend home to the Germantown area when gunshots rang out. She was shot once in the head.

The chaos started hours earlier when Stanley Cockrin broke into St. Luke’s Church, saying he was there to kill someone he mentioned by name. After about an hour of demands, he fired his assault-style rifle in the church, stole car keys and took off.

After crashing a few blocks away, he then tried carjacking a woman who got away. His next confrontation was fatal, with Mooney.

He eventually ended up in a shootout with police.

“They showed bravery while facing a dangerous, armed adversary who had already proven that he had no regard for his life and for the life of others,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Police are now investigating a double homicide of a mother and her son on Lambert Street in West Oak Lane on Monday that they believe Cockrin may be linked to.

The officers involved in the shooting all had body cameras on. That footage is currently being reviewed.

Cockrin is known to police. Right now, they’re looking into whether mental health played a part in the rampage.