PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say seven men were shot, including one fatally, in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood Thursday night. It happened outside a store on the 4900 block of Frankford Avenue around 7:45 p.m.

Police say a 29-year-old man was shot in the back of the head and was pronounced dead at the hospital at 8:10 p.m.

Two other men remain in extremely critical condition.

Three other victims — a 32-year-old man, 38-year-old man and a John Doe — are all in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

Additionally, police say a 28-year-old man, who was shot twice, walked into Jefferson Frankford Hospital. He is in stable condition.

“We don’t know a motive at this time. It appears there were four or five guys standing outside the store, a male came up on foot, opened fire on them, continued to fire on them. A second male came from across the street, he was firing as well,” Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter said. “It’s very early in the investigation but we have over 30 casings found at the scene so there was a lot of firepower going on here.

“I can’t make sense of it, I wish I had the answer because I would not only use it here, but give it to every other department that’s struggling with this because we always wanna talk about numbers and look at numbers but every one of these numbers is somebody’s family member. Every one of these represents somebody who didn’t come home tonight. We’re extremely frustrated and extremely saddened. None of us want to come out every day and see some of the horror that’s committed on our streets,” Coulter said.

Police say at least 30 shell casings were found at the scene from Frankford Avenue down onto Allengrove Street. Authorities say one of the shooting victims may have been a customer who was shopping at a nearby store.

“It’s every day now, nothing at all I just had to walk and see what happened because it was a lot of gun — you just heard it,” neighbor Ed Flowers said.

Neighbors like Flowers have been feeling it as the citywide death toll continued to reach new heights.

A recent addition to mass shooting scenes has been Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

“I wish I could tell you that we have an answer. The only answer I have is that the PPD and the DA’s office and all other law enforcement have to be on the same page and we all have to do work together to see what we can do in this terrible crisis,” Krasner said.

No arrests have been made.

CBS3’s Alexandria Hoff contributed to this report.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.