PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Union is ready to welcome back fans. On Sunday, a limited number of people will be allowed into Subaru Park for Sunday’s game.

Philadelphia Union President Tim McDermott joined Eyewitness News to talk about this reopening and what fans who will be in attendance can expect.

“It is truly exciting. Fans bring just energy, and life to the stadium. And the last several months without having fans, you feel a bit lifeless and soulless, and quite frankly I think our team feeds on the energy that fans bring, so we’re excited,” McDermott said.

He went on to mention that there is also a tremendous amount of responsibility for the fans and organization to remain safe and follow the rules laid out by health officials.

So, what should fans who will be attending the game be expecting?

“We tried to make it as touch-less as possible, the ticketing is all-digital. We have assigned parking spaces so it is as close as possible to the entry gate. You’ll walk through a magnetometer to get your temperature read, and then the concourse has stanchions, so they’re basically two, one-way paths to avoid people crossing in front of each other. If you get food, beverage, everything is cash-less, so only credit there. And of course, you’ve got to wear a mask that’s correct big piece,” McDermott said.

Fans will also be sitting six feet or more apart from each other.

The Union also has asked anyone sitting in row “P” or above to arrive 60 before the game and if you’re sitting in row “O” or below to arrive 30 minutes before. This is to help avoid a crossover of fans.

