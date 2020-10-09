PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released surveillance video in the hopes of finding the suspect who broke into a city-owned warehouse used to store election equipment.

Investigators say this man allegedly stole an election-related laptop and eight USB drives with information about city voting machines.

It happened on the 3500 block of Scotts Lane in East Falls on Sept. 27.

Officials said the stolen laptop did not contain any election materials on it and isn’t capable of programming any of the city’s election machines.

The city commissioner’s office said the laptop’s security features prevent unauthorized access and that the user account has already been disabled. They added they’re “rechecking all of the seals on the already tested machines.”

“We are confident that this incident will not in any way compromise the integrity of the election,” the city commissioner’s office said in a statement.

Election Systems & Software is the manufacturer of the election machine. An ES&S spokesperson said the encrypted USB flash drives “contain multiple levels of security” and the laptop’s “not used to program the election or interact with USBs used in elections.”

“Upon learning of the theft, ES&S immediately changed the employee’s corporate network user account and the device address was blocked and passwords changed,” the spokesperson said. “ES&S is confident that this incident will not in any way compromise the integrity of the election.”

If you recognize the man, you’re being asked to contact police.