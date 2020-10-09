PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A former Philadelphia police officer has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a black man in 2017. Former officer Eric Ruch Jr. shot 25-year-old Dennis Plowden after a car chase in East Germantown.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2017, at 19th and Nedro Streets. Police say two plainclothes officers attempted to pull over a car a few blocks away that matched the description of a suspect’s vehicle in a homicide about a week earlier.

Authorities say during the stop, Plowden struck one of the officers with the car and sped off.

Plowden crashed into several cars while fleeing from police. Police say Plowden got out of the car stumbling and fell onto the curb. When officers approached him, he had one hand behind his back.

After several commands to show his hand, Ruch opened fire and the bullet went through Plowden’s hand and into his head. Plowden was unarmed.

The officer who was hit by the car was treated and released from a local hospital.

The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police says it will be representing Ruch.

“Our attorneys will review the allegations and appropriately defend this officer,” union president John McNesby said in a statement. “Officer Ruch Jr. is entitled to due-process and we believe the judicial system will protect his rights to a fair trial.”

Ruch was dismissed from the Philadelphia Police Department in 2018.