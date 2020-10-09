CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson held a late Friday morning press conference ahead of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pederson addressed the on-going concern of COVID-19 and keeping staff and players safe.

“My concern is our players and my staff and making sure that we are adhering to the protocols. These are some things that are — these teams, they are out of our control. We know and I know that somewhere this season, it’s going to directly affect us, whether it’s in our building or it affects a game that we are going to play,” he said.

Pederson says, for now, players and coaches are wearing masks and doing everything possible to stop the spread of COVID-19.

