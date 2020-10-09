Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Another satellite election office will be opening up in Philadelphia on Friday. The new office is at the Philadelphia High School For Creative & Performing Arts on South Broad Street.
There you can apply for a mail-in ballot, fill it out and turn it in or turn in a ballot that you’ve already received.
The centers are open seven days a week. The hours of operation are: Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
There are several satellite election offices throughout the city with more scheduled to open leading to up Nov. 3, which of course is election day.
For more information on the satellite offices, click here.
