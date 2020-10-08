PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was a rally Thursday to save men’s baseball at La Salle University. Students, student-athletes and even team management were all there, all fighting to continue to play ball.

“A school without baseball doesn’t make much sense to me, especially when we’ve had a historically good program,” James Santore, a former La Salle University pitcher, said.

America’s pastime is about to be a thing of the past, at least at La Salle University.

A number of athletic programs are expected to be cut at the end of the academic year after the Board of Trustees approved a recommendation to reduce the number of La Salle athletics teams from 25 to 18, which includes the baseball team.

“There’s a chance we can save it and that’s what we’re kind of focusing on right now,” Tommy Toal, a junior baseball player, said.

TONIGHT: @LaSalleBase is fighting to save their team. The Board of Trustees made a recommendation to cut 7 athletics programs, and the baseball team is on the chopping block. But the team is telling me, not if they can help it! Full story on @CBSPhilly at 11. pic.twitter.com/kfI3ImErOP — Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) October 8, 2020

The Explorers say they’re not going down without a fight.

On Thursday afternoon, more than 100 people gathered for a rally in support of saving the team.

Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports stopped by the Explorers Den to review the pizza as part of the rally.

For now, La Salle baseball fans know that they’re in the bottom of the ninth with two outs and they’re hoping for extra innings. But according to the university, it all comes down to finances.

A La Salle spokesperson told Eyewitness News, “We have been in contact with them regularly, and we are going to continue these conversations in the weeks to come.”

“I have to worry about 35 student-athletes that are hurting right now,” baseball coach David Miller said.

As the La Salle community continues to fight, their sole prayer is to play ball.

The community has put together a petition and a GoFundMe to help save the baseball team.