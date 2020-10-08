PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A suspect is dead after firing at Philadelphia police officers during a pursuit in the city’s Germantown neighborhood. The police pursuit turned into an officer-involved shooting near Rittenhouse Street and Germantown Avenue, around 4 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators say the suspect fired first at police officers and then police officers fired back, hitting that suspect.
The suspect was taken to the hospital where that person was pronounced dead.
No officers were injured.
Police are now investigating several different scenes related to this officer-involved shooting. The Crime Scene Unit is set up at Chelten Avenue and Greene Street. That’s a few blocks away from the scene of the shooting.
There may possibly be a third scene, as well.
No word yet on what led to the pursuit.
CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report.
