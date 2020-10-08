Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saint Basil Academy in Jenkintown is closing at the end of the school year. School officials say they were already struggling financially before the coronavirus pandemic hit.
The all-girls high school was established in 1931 by the Sisters of Saint Basil.
