BREAKING:Delaware Man Among 6 Suspects Charged With Plotting To Kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Jenkintown news, Local TV, Saint Basil Academy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saint Basil Academy in Jenkintown is closing at the end of the school year. School officials say they were already struggling financially before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

The all-girls high school was established in 1931 by the Sisters of Saint Basil.

Comments