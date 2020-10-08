Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 56-year-old man was shot 15 times and killed in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood, police said Thursday. It happened just before 8 p.m. on the 4500 block of North 13th Street.
Police said the victim was shot 15 times in the left side of his body.
He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center, where police said he was pronounced at 8:03 p.m.
No arrests have been made so far.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
