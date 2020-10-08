PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police officers shot and killed a man suspected of a deadly carjacking after he opened fire on officers during a pursuit in the city’s Germantown neighborhood, early Thursday morning. Police are calling this a “deranged individual in a rampage” that spanned about 10 minutes, leaving a 19-year-old woman dead.

UPDATE: Police are calling him a deranged individual on a rampage that spanned about 10 minutes in Germantown. At the end of it all, police say he killed a 19-year-old woman who he tried to carjack, shot at two other women, and fired on officers. Police fired back, killing him. pic.twitter.com/64YlP70JnZ — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) October 8, 2020

Investigators say it all started around 4 a.m. when the 29-year-old man entered St. Luke’s Church on the 5400 block of Germantown Avenue.

The man pointed a rifle at a church employee and fired at least one shot at her. He then grabbed her keys and fled with her vehicle.

Police said the man crashed that vehicle near Chelten Avenue and Green Street and then attempted to carjack a woman nearby. He fired several shots at her car but she backed up and was able to get away.

Police said the man then shot and killed a 19-year-old woman, just a block away, on the 5900 block of Maplewood Avenue. The woman was taken to Einstein Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Responding officers spotted the suspect on foot near Chelten Avenue and Green Street, where he allegedly pointed an AK-47-style rifle at the officers. The suspect refused to put the weapon down and officers fired several shots at the suspect. He was not injured and managed to run away.

#Breaking: Chopper 3 over the high-powered gun used in a series of carjackings that ended with a police shootout and the suspect dead. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Vr93hZmMD4 — Steve Lindsay CBSPhilly (@SteveLindsayCBS) October 8, 2020

Officers then spotted him again at a vacant lot near Rittenhouse Street and Germantown Avenue. That’s when, investigators say, the suspect fired one shot, striking a police car. Police officers exited the vehicle and fired back but the suspect got inside the police vehicle. The keys were not inside so the suspect got out and ran off.

He encountered officers again who ordered him to drop his weapon. Police say he did not, so officers fired and struck him multiple times. He was taken to Einstein Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In all, four officers discharged their weapons during the incident. No officers were injured.

Police say there appears to be no relation between the suspect and the victims.

Authorities have not released the names of the man or the woman killed.