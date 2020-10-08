PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for the suspects wanted in a carjacking and robbery in the city’s Wissinoming neighborhood. Officials say a nurse was walking to her patient’s house when she noticed two offenders approaching her.
One of the suspects reportedly told her to give them the keys to her car while another man pointed a gun at her.
The first man grabbed the woman’s purse and took the car keys out.
Wanted: Suspects for Robbery/Carjacking in the 15th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/Ox1jswuVmX pic.twitter.com/amMua6GKib
— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) October 8, 2020
Both suspects fled north on Charles Street in the victim’s 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-3153/3154.
